Myanmar military to put pressure on ‘illegal’ mines in KIO area

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 5 December 2017

In this photograph taken October 11, 2016, rebels belonging to the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) ethnic group move towards the frontline near Laiza in Kachin state during two days of fighting with the Myanmar military. Photo: Hkun Lat/AFP

Myanmar’s military will cut off the delivery of rice and gasoline to parts of Kachin state’s Tanai township controlled by the non-ceasefire Kachin Independence Organisation (KIO) if they find that local businessmen operating "illegal" mines are receiving the supplies, RFA reported on 4 December.

Tensions between government soldiers and the KIO’s armed wing, the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), flared on Nov. 27-28 in the township’s gold and amber mining region, forcing residents still living in local villages to flee to safety, the report said.

The KIA’s territory includes the mining region on whose natural resources it depends as a source of income through the levying a five-percent tax on mine operators.

More Articles

‘Courts have to fear prosecuting agencies’ - ILAM
Accused in drone case produced before court for fifth hearing
Over 155,000 undocumented Myanmar migrant workers return from Thailand in 5 months
109 killed in traffic accidents on Yangon-Mandalay highway in 11 months
Pope causes Myanmar social media anger after trip to Bangladesh
India-Myanmar charity proceeds for Daw Khin Kyi Foundation and Rakhine rehabilitation
....

Advertisements

This Week