Myanmar Navy commissions seven new vessels

The Myanmar Navy commissioned seven new vessels into service on 24 December 2017, the service’s 70th anniversary, Jane’s 360 reported on 28 December.
The vessels included an offshore patrol vessel (OPV), named UMS Inlay (54), two 56 m landing craft utility (LCU) vessels (1614 and 1615), as well as four 29 m landing craft tank (LCT) vessels (1713–1716).
Inlay was built at Thanlyin Naval Dockyard near Yangon with the help of technical assistance and equipment provided by Singapore-based companies. Launched by late November 2015, Inlay had been very largely completed by April 2017, the report said.