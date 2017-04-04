Myanmar needs 30 years to get rid of landmines

Myanmar needs to take about 30 years to eradicate landmines in the entire country, said the Humanitarian Mine Action Initiative (Myanmar) chairman Thant Zin.
He was speaking at an event marking the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action on April 4 held in Kandawgyi Palace Hotel in Yangon.
“Countries like Myanmar will need about 30 years to do it because the situation about landmines is too bad in Myanmar. Landmines are scattered in the country and we don’t know the place. Landmines were laid without discipline, so we don’t know the places where landmines are located,” said Thant Zin.
“We need to conduct surveys step by step in accordance with the landmine clearance process. We need to conduct a Land Technical Survey. And then we can get rid of the landmines. So, only if we can do it for about 30 years, Myanmar will become a landmine-free country.”