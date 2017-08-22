Myanmar Now Chief Editor Swe Win appears before court for the third time

‘Myanmar Now’ Chief Editor Swe Win who was charged under section 66(d) of Telecommunications Law, appeared before Mandalay’s Maha Aung Myay Township court at 10 a.m. on August 21.
Apparently, the prosecutor in the case was in judicial custody for recent anti-government protests held in Mandalay, and could not come to court because prison officials had not received a court order to produce him before the court at the hearing.
‘Myanmar Now’ Chief Editor Swe Win said, “It would have been better if I had known about such a thing before. However, I came to know only after my arrival here. The next hearing of my case is fixed by the court for 4th of September.”