Myanmar Now editor-in-chief Swe Win released on bail

Myanmar Now editor-in-chief Swe Win appeared at the Maha Aung Myay Township court in Mandalay at 4 pm today and was released on bail by the court following his recent arrest, according to his lawyer Khin Maung Myint.
The lawyer said they applied for the bail and the court granted him bail of 5 million Kyat.
Regarding the case, the editor-in-chief Swe Win said: “According to section 66 (d) [of the Telecommunications Law], a court can grant or reject bail as it pleases. In that situation, decisions are based on commonsense of the relevant judge, and I welcome the decision to grant the bail.”
Kyaw Myo Shwe in Mandalay on March 7 filed a lawsuit against Swe Win under the section 66(d) of the Telecommunications Law for a post on Swe Win’s Facebook account, which is entitled “Ma Ba Tha warned those who want to amend the constitution”.
Swe Win was arrested by Yangon Region Police Force at Yangon International Airport at around 6 pm on Sunday evening and was transferred to Mandalay.
The court set the next hearing for August 7.