Myanmar pledges to improve HIV prevention services coverage next year

Myanmar Health Ministry has pledged to improve the coverage of its prevention services across the country against HIV next year, sources with the ministry said Monday.
The ministry is implementing the HIV prevention plan at over 35 hospitals in states and regions including some border areas with the highest rate of HIV infection such as Kawthaung, Tachliek and Namhkam.
The township-based HIV control programs have reached the targeted population in over 300 townships this year, the report revealed.
According to official figures, an estimated 10,000 people infected with HIV virus annually with almost 200,000 people living with HIV in the country, of whom 23 percent are intravenous drug users, while 7 percent are engaged in same-sex relations.
The majority of the transmission occurred among commercial sex workers, intravenous drug users and same-sex partners.
To control the disease, the ministry has distributed anti-retroviral drug with the help of non-governmental organizations.
The deadly virus is mostly found in young people due partly to poor health education.
To raise the awareness among the public, the health authorities pledged to continue to launch educative programs through various campaigns.
