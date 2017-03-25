Myanmar prepares to switch off the lights for Earth Hour

Earth Hour is being celebrated in a unique and historic way for the first time in Myanmar this year.
World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF-Myanmar), in partnership with Myanmar Climate Change Alliance, are joining with volunteers, celebrities and personalities, in lighting 10,000 oil lamps at the Shwedagon Pagoda in Yangon.
The ceremony will take place on 25 March from 8:30 – 9:30 pm.
Earth Hour is annual event in which people around the world focus attention on the environment and climate change by switching off lights and electrical appliances for one hour. Given the time zone differences, the event begins in East Asia and then unfolds ending in the North and South American continents.