Myanmar President calls for unity on Independence Day

Myanmar President Htin Kyaw has called for peace and unity on the 69th anniversary of his country’s independence.
In a message released for Myanmar Independence Day, which took place on January 4, 1948, the President extended his greetings to all the people of Myanmar.
“Myanmar became a colony in the late 19th century when the colonialism had a strong influence all over the world. Throughout the colonial period when Myanmar lost its independence and sovereignty, all the national people motivated by a strong genuine Union Spirit and an intrepid National Spirit fought against the colonists and they had to make best endeavour and take risk on the way to regain the independence,” he said.
“After the independence, due to certain causes, there had been suspects and conflicts among the fellow national races, resulting in disruption to the development of the state,” the President said.
“Despite regaining independence, it was tragic to see certain national races in some regions could not fully enjoy the fruits of independence as their future was overwhelmed by armed crisis. At present, those doubts and crisis were extinct and all the national brethren are trying hard to possess everlasting peace and to build a Federal State. The Government is trying to implement the national reconsolidation and State peace process by holding the 21st century Panglong Peace Conference. It was obviously found that the armed struggles lasted for long but could not solve the political crisis, only leaving the country undeveloped for decades. Therefore, it is greatly important for all the national brethren to keep an eye on the 21st century Panglong Peace Conference at which all of us can cooperate and find solutions to the national reconsolidation and union peace,” he said.
The President called for mutual respect and understanding among peers and national union.
“As constitution is the foundation of all the laws and plays a vital role in a country, we all must collaborate to adopt the constitution appropriate to the time and circumstances of current situations in building a democratic federal nation with the criteria of democratic system,” he noted.
“In line with the development of democracy, we believe that there will become a new democratic country where all citizens can enjoy the essence democracy: freedom, equality and justice,” the President said.