Myanmar publisher whose magazine criticised the establishment found dead

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 19 April 2017

A September 2016 issue cover of The Iron Rose Weekly News Journal. Photo: The Iron Rose

A Myanmar publisher whose magazine has criticised the military, political and business establishment was found stabbed to death in his office at the weekend, according to a Reuters report on 19 April.

Wai Yan Heinn, 27, was stabbed 15 times with a knife in his chest and abdomen, police captain Yin Htwe was quoted as saying.

Wai Yan Heinn published a weekly news magazine called The Iron Rose Weekly News which, according to front-page images available online, has run stories criticising Myanmar's former ruling generals and businessmen connected to them, the report said.

