Myanmar to redevelop Rakhine state under law

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 28 September 2017

Smoke and flames rise from the Gawdu Thara village in Maungdaw

Smoke and flames rise from the Gawdu Thara village in Maungdaw township, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 07 September 2017. Photo: Nyein Chan Naing/EPA

Myanmar will redevelop conflict-hit Maungtaw region in northern Rakhine state under the country's Natural Disaster Management Law, according to a Xinhua report, quoting Minister of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Win Myat Aye.

"After the damage and loss caused by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) extremist terrorists, redevelopment of Maungtaw region will be implemented according to Natural Disaster Management Law," the minister told a coordination meeting of the National Natural Disaster Management Committee.

He stressed that burnt lands due to terrorist attacks have become government- managed lands which are covered by the Natural Disaster Management Law enacted in 2013 and the management committee was formed with Second Vice President U Henry Van Thio as Chairman.

