Myanmar ruling party’s patron not regaining well consciousness: hospital head

Patron of Myanmar's ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) U Tin Oo, who was hospitalized due to a fall Wednesday mid-night, had not yet regained full consciousness by Thursday noon, the hospital told Xinhua.
Great care and strict treatment are being given to U Tin Oo as the blood vessels in his brain are likely blocked, which may be the reason for him being unable to rapidly regain full consciousness, Dr. Aye Ko Ko, head of the Yangon General Hospital said.
Suffering from hypertension and heart disease, the 91-year-old U Tin Oo will have to take some time for the recovery, Aye Ko Ko added.
U Tin Oo was brought to the hospital Wednesday midnight for urgent treatment after he fell unconscious in the bathroom due to slipping.
U Tin Oo was once vice chairman of the NLD since its establishment in late 1988.
Courtesy Global Times, edited for style