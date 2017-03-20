Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi urges artists to support national unity, peace

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Saturday urged artists to support peace, unity and development desired by the country and the people and to work for getting rid of discrimination and hatred among people.
The Myanmar Motion Picture Association on Saturday evening presented 10 film academy awards for the year 2016 to the country's successful artists.
In a message sent to the ceremony, Suu Kyi also hoped that artists from the movie industry and literature, performing arts and literary worlds would be able to uplift Myanmar society.
Aimed at encouraging domestic film production and bringing up its quality, the film academy awards were presented for the second time during the new civilian government after scrutiny out of 33 movies produced during last year.
The awards include best director, actor, actress, supporting actor, music, sound , editing, film , photography and special.
Minister of Information Dr. Pe Myint recounted the history of Myanmar motion pictures and ups and downs in various eras and under different political systems.
He called for cooperation with international counterparts for producing more movies and upgrading their standard, while recognizing the copy rights as in the international film world.
The last film academy award presentation for the combined years of 2014 and 2015 was held in Yangon in April 2016, in which 18 awards were presented.
Courtesy Global Times