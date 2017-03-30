Myanmar state counsellor calls on non-ceasefire signatory armed groups to join signing

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi has called on all non-ceasefire signatory armed groups including the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) to join the ceasefire signing as a step for gaining peace.
Suu Kyi made the call when meeting with elders and leaders of Kachin societies during her visit to Myitgyina, northern Kachin state, Tuesday, one of the most war-torn regions in the country, Myanmar News Agency reported Wednesday.
"The 21st Century Panglong Conference is an important dialogue for building a federal democratic union. I want all to sign the nationwide ceasefire agreement (NCA)," she said, adding that NCA has the guarantee of political dialogue and monitoring ceasefire, while it also guarantees amending the constitution.
She welcomes the non-signatories to join the Panglong conference and discuss openly about their needs.
"I had never said I would fulfil all your needs. I cannot give up the trust of the public. But I can give solemn promise that I will perform as much as I can, everything I can do for you. Thus, all need to discuss openly in this discussion," she stressed.
Suu Kyi's visit to Myitgyina was to give assistance to displaced people in the camps and for peace.
Recently, Aung San Suu Kyi met with a delegation for political negotiation (DPN) of the United Nationalities Federal Council (UNFC), which represents the non-signatory armed groups to the NCA, in Nay Pyi Taw and agreed to a nine-point proposal presented by the UNFC.
Besides, the government's Peace Commission also met the DPN, with the two sides agreeing to work for the inclusion of organizations which should be included in the peace process and attendance at the upcoming Panglong Peace Conference.
Myanmar's second meeting of its 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference is preliminarily set for April or May, a dialogue open to all ethnic armed groups.
Myanmar's previous government and eight armed groups initiated the NCA on Oct. 15, 2015 and the first meeting of the 21st Century Panglong Conference was held in Nay Pyi Taw in Aug.-Sept. 2016, five months after the new government, led by the National League for Democracy (NLD), took office.
Meanwhile, Myanmar began in January holding a national region-oriented and race-oriented political dialogue in regions and states across the nation.
The outcome of all regional dialogues will be submitted to the upcoming second meeting of the Panglong Peace Conference which is expected to gather about 700 representatives.
Courtesy Global Times