Myanmar State Counsellor visits IDP camps, boarding school in Kachin State

By
Mizzima
On Saturday, 20 October 2018

State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi travelled to Myitkyina in Kachin State yesterday and visited a boarding school for students from the hilly regions, a drug rehabilitation center donated by the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation, and IDP camps in the area, where she provided them with necessities. Photo: Myanmar State Counsellor Office

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi visited Myitkyina in Kachin State yesterday and visited a boarding school for students, a drug rehabilitation center donated by the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation, and IDP camps in the area, according to a local media report.

The State Counsellor was accompanied by Union Minister for Border Affairs Lt-Gen Ye Aung, Union Minister for Labour, Immigration and Population Thein Swe, Union Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Dr. Win Myat Aye, and Deputy Minister for the Office of the President Min Thu, according to the 20 October report in the Global New Light of Myanmar.

The State Counsellor and her entourage first traveled to Shwe Moe Taung Pagoda in Myitkyina.

She then visited a boarding school where the students welcomed her with songs entitled “Hero” and “Let’s build peace.”

