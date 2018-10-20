Myanmar state counselor stresses role of UEHRD for western state rehabilitation

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi has stressed the important role of the Union Enterprise for Humanitarian Assistance, Resettlement and Development (UEHRD) in conflict-hit Rakhine state for achieving sustainable peace and stability in the state, Myanmar News Agency reported Friday.
Addressing a function to mark the first anniversary of the UEHRD in Nay Pyi Taw Thursday, Aung San Suu Kyi, who is also UEHRD Chairperson, called for overcoming challenges with collective strength while thanking businessmen involved for providing humanitarian assistance to the displaced people and promoting economic development of the state.
Emphasizing that UEHRD is not only important for the state but also for the entire nation, Suu Kyi clarified why the government is putting all its efforts and energy into the work of UEHRD.
She thanked the support of people from ordinary to business persons for their generous donation to the UEHRD.
Myanmar formed the Aung San Suu Kyi-led UEHRD on Oct. 17 last year for effective performance of long-term project of freedom from conflict in the state and also established nine private sector task forces to join the mechanism of UEHRD.
Myanmar has been inviting cooperation from home and the international community to help the country rebuild and resettle the conflict-torn Rakhine state.
The country planned to implement development projects in the state in cooperation with domestic entrepreneurs, focusing on several projects including the building of infrastructure, establishing an agriculture and livestock breeding economic zone, developing the information technology and media sectors, creating job opportunities, conducting vocational training, promoting healthcare services, establishing micro-finance schemes and promoting the tourist sector.
Besides making efforts to repatriate displaced people following the agreement between Myanmar and Bangladesh on Nov. 23 last year, the government is also implementing the recommendations of the Special Advisory Commission on Rakhine state.
The Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) extremists launched fresh attacks on police outposts in Rakhine state on Aug. 25 last year, displacing residents from a number of areas in Maungtaw district.
