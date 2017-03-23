Myanmar steps up anti-money laundering drive

Myanmar is stepping up drive on anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing as part of the work procedure of Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Wednesday.
The drive includes mutual evaluation in the member countries, the amendment of the anti-money laundering law, the formation of a working committee for mutual evaluation in the member countries in 2016, Police Colonel Kyaw Win Thein told a meeting of the Central Committee for Anti-Money Laundering in Nay Pyi Taw Tuesday, chaired by Minister of Home Affairs Kyaw Swe.
Probes were taken into 93 cases related to money laundering, of which 56 cases were completed, while 15 cases are under investigation in the one-year period of the incumbent government which took office in April last year, the report said.
Myanmar formed the anti-money laundering central committee in August 2014 in a bid to effectively combat money laundering.
Tasked to formulate policies on anti-money laundering and combating financial support for terrorism, the central board is also cooperating with international and regional organizations and neighboring countries in fight against money laundering, exchanging information on financial intelligence relating to money laundering.
Myanmar enacted the Anti-Money Laundering Law in March 2014.
Myanmar has so far cooperated with Thailand, Indonesia and Australia in combating money laundering and financial terrorism.
Courtesy Global Times