Myanmar to take steps to reduce road accidents

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 30 June 2017

Photo: Mizzima

Myanmar is to take measures in a bid to reduce car accidents starting Aug. 1, an official report said Thursday according to Xinhua.

Under a step-by-step plan, equipment for testing speed limits will be used and violators will be arrested and fined or imprisoned.

Education on traffic rules and speed restriction will be launched in regions of Yangon, Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw for two months from June 1 to July 31.

In 2016, a total of 2,706 car accidents took place in Yangon killing 623 people and injuring 3,410.

More Articles

Information Minister voices concern over social media posts at ethnic media conference
Religious affairs minister calls for ‘purification’ of Buddhism in Myanmar
Ethnic Media Conference demands end to laws that oppress media freedom
Myanmar journalists charged, held in jail for covering armed group
Myanmar job seekers arrested with fake visas
Up to 38 innocent citizens have been killed during the Rakhine Conflict

Advertisements

This Week