Myanmar to take steps to reduce road accidents

Myanmar is to take measures in a bid to reduce car accidents starting Aug. 1, an official report said Thursday according to Xinhua.
Under a step-by-step plan, equipment for testing speed limits will be used and violators will be arrested and fined or imprisoned.
Education on traffic rules and speed restriction will be launched in regions of Yangon, Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw for two months from June 1 to July 31.
In 2016, a total of 2,706 car accidents took place in Yangon killing 623 people and injuring 3,410.