Myanmar Vice President calls for migrant worker protection

Myanmar Vice President U Myint Swe has called for giving legal protection to migrant workers, especially women and children, when laws and policies are drawn for migrant rights, Xinhua has reported quoting local media.
Observing the 2017 International Migrants Day in Nay Pyi Taw Monday, U Myint Swe stressed the need to produce more skilled workers in Myanmar who can meet the changing requirements of the labour market.
Citing Myanmar's join-in signing of the ASEAN Declaration on the Protection and Promotion of the Rights of Migrant Workers at the 31st ASEAN Summit held in the Philippines in November 2017, U Myint Swe voiced Myanmar's commitment toward social protection of migrant workers in the region, obtaining justice, health protection, and humane and fair treatment of migrant workers.