Myanmar woman given seven-year term in worker abuse case

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 19 May 2017

A clock tower in front of the Mon State parliament in Mawlamyine, Mon State, Myanmar. Photo: EPA

A court in southeastern Myanmar’s Mon state sentenced the owner of a food catering service on Thursday to a seven-year prison term for scalding and beating a teenage girl who worked as a waitress for the caterer and as a helper in the woman’s home, according to a RFA report on 18 May.

The woman, who worked as a contractor providing food to Mawlawmyine University in Mon state’s capital city, was convicted of causing “grievous hurt” in the case in which she was charged with torturing a 14-year-old girl whom she had accused of stealing oranges.

