Myanmar woman given seven-year term in worker abuse case

A court in southeastern Myanmar’s Mon state sentenced the owner of a food catering service on Thursday to a seven-year prison term for scalding and beating a teenage girl who worked as a waitress for the caterer and as a helper in the woman’s home, according to a RFA report on 18 May.
The woman, who worked as a contractor providing food to Mawlawmyine University in Mon state’s capital city, was convicted of causing “grievous hurt” in the case in which she was charged with torturing a 14-year-old girl whom she had accused of stealing oranges.