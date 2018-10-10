Nan Mo Hom sentenced to 3 years imprisonment by TNLA

The TNLA (Ta’ang National Liberation Army) News and Information Department In-charge Maj. Ta Aik Kyaw confirmed to Mizzima that their Justice Department sentenced detained Nan Mo Hom to a three years’ prison term in a TNLA controlled area.
They did not provide details on whether she would be allowed to meet her family members if she was in good health. The court sentenced her on October 5, he added.
“She was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment under section 333 of the Penal Code and is detained in our controlled area,” Maj. Ta Aik Kyaw said.
Nan Moe Hom has been detained by the TNLA for over two months was sentenced to imprisonment because of a grievous hurt charge.
Federal Peace Negotiation Consultative Committee (FPNCC) led by United Wa State Party (UWSP) said that they would negotiate for the release of the woman.
Family members and local people staged a demonstration for her release and also National Reconciliation and Peace Centre (NRPC) led by Aung San Suu Kyi demanded the release of the detained woman.
The conviction pertains to an incident which happened in November 2017, a TNLA soldier was killed and one arrested by government troops in an exchange of fire when they left Nan Mo Hom’s house after collecting protection money from her.
The TNLA accused her of giving information about them to the government.
TNLA soldiers arrested her in August this year at her house at Ho Naung Ward, Nam Kham Town in northern Shan State and she was charged under section 333 of the Union Penal Code by TNLA High Court.