National Security Advisor meets with Diplomatic Corps and UN Agencies in Yangon

Myanmar’s newly appointed National Security Advisor, U Thaung Tun, met yesterday with over 60 members of the Diplomatic Corps and UN Agencies at the National Reconciliation and Peace Centre in Yangon to brief them on his role, state media reported on 16 February.
Union Minister for the Office of the State Counsellor, U Kyaw Tint Swe, opened the meeting by explaining how the new role of National Security Advisor will support the government’s efforts to build a peaceful, prosperous and democratic federal union.
The Union Minister also outlined the various steps taken by the government to revitalize the peace process since it came into office. He highlighted the State Counsellor’s leadership of the Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee, the creation of the new Peace Commission chaired by Dr. Tin Myo Win and the reform of the National Reconciliation and Peace Centre to reflect the government’s wider focus on national reconciliation, the report said.