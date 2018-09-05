NCA-S EAO Ethnic Summit to be held on September 8

A summit of ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) which signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) with the government will reportedly be held on September 8.

This summit will discuss the third session of the Union Peace, the framework for political dialogue, drawing a strategy for the peace process, and issues regarding EAOs that have not yet signed the NCA.

EAOs said in their statement that they would also discuss future plans of NCA signatories EAOs (NCA-S EAOs) including guidance on their work and grouping of their forces.

