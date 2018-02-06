NCA signing ceremony for NMSP, LDU to take place on 13 Feb

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 6 February 2018

Myanmar's State Counselor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi talks to media during their press briefing with New Mon State Party (NMSP) and Lahu Democratic Union (LDU), at National Reconciliation and Peace Centre (NRPC) in Nay Pyi Taw on 23 January 2018. Photo: Min Min/Mizzima

The New Mon State Party (NMSP) and the Lahu Democratic Union (LDU) will sign the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) in Nay Pyi Taw on 13th February, state media reported.

The signing becomes the first of its kind for the ruling NLD government.

“The New Mon State Party and Lahu Democratic Union are the first organizations which have taken the path of peace in the time of the NLD government and we also continue our efforts for non-signatories to sign the NCA and to participate in our peace process,” said U Kyaw Tint Swe, Deputy Chairman of the National Reconciliation and Peace Centre and Union Minister for the Office of the State Counsellor.

