Nearly 1,000 tonnes of illegal logs seized in northern Shan State

Office of Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services issued a press release which said a military column had found and seized 1,000 tons of abandoned illegal logs and trucks which were used in illegal logging in northern Shan State near Mabane Township on March 18 and 19 while they were performing security operations.
The military column seized various sizes of teakwood logs 1,492 (approx. 402 tons), teakwood conversions various sizes 55,107 (approx. 537 tons), Rosewood (tamalan) logs various sizes 110 (approx. 1 ton), Padauk logs various sized 55 (approx. 1.5 tons), Padauk wood conversions various sizes 2,000 (approx. 2.5 tons) in all totalling approx. 944.8 tons.
The news release also says the military column seized abandoned trucks and logging equipment used in illegal logging; one crane, two Yanfaung trucks, one Photon truck, five heavy duty trucks with three axles, four Dong Feng trucks totalling 13 vehicles plus four saw mills, one generator and two circular saws.