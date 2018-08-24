New flood relief camps opened in Kayin State

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 24 August 2018

A old woman sits among piled up belongings of residents taking shelter inside a pagoda which is turned into a temporary evacuation center at Hpa-An Township in Kayin State, Myanmar, 02 August 2018. Photo: Lynn Bo Bo/EPA

Authorities have opened new flood relief camps as water level in Thanlwin River has reached above its danger level, following continuous rain in Kayin State, Hpa-an District, Hlaingbwe Township, Shwe Gun Village, state media reported.

The water level in Thanlwin River reached 1158 cm on the morning of August 21 and in Shwe Gun Village above the danger level of 980 cm. Therefore, authorities opened a new flood relief camp and there are now about 1,861 persons from 411 families temporarily sheltering at the camp.

Township administrator, officials, social organization members and welfare organizations are planning to donate rice, food supplies and personal effects to the victims from the flooded areas.

