New homes to benefit ethnic Mro people in Rakhine

The Rakhine State government has been building new homes in the Maungtaw Township for the security and social development of ethnic groups, such as Mro, Khami, Thet and Daingnet, among others, according the Myanmar government’s news service on January 5.
These groups were earlier living in the mountainous areas.
The new Kaingyi village, beside the Maungtaw-Angumaw road in southern Maungtaw Township, is being developed for the ethnic Mro. Some 50 houses in the village were built, through an arrangement with the Yangon Region government, while 64 houses were built with assistance from the Bago Region government. In addition to these houses, the Taninthayi Region government is building a school, while a village clinic is being built, with the help of donations.
Similarly, in northern Maungtaw township near Kyeinchaung-Khamaungseik road, more Mro villages are being constructed.
Also, the Khamingyi Village was constructed beside the Khamaungseik-Taungpyo road, where the Sagaing Region government is building 45 houses for ethnic Rakhine nationals, while houses for Mro, Khami, Daingnet and Chin nationals will be built in Myawady village.
Additionally, some 44 houses in Thittonena Gwasone village are being built through an arrangement with the Ayeyawady Region government, while the Ministry of Border Affairs is constructing Khonhtaing (Mro) village on the Khamaungseik-Kyeinchaung road, which will include a school and clinic.
The government expects that the construction of such villages will improve the livelihood and social conditions of many people.