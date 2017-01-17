New public bus system in Yangon causes confusion

A new public bus system that reduced and coordinated the number of bus lines from more than 300 to 70 launched in Yangon yesterday, easing traffic congestion but causing some chaos among confused passengers, state media reported on 17 January.
The first day of the new system saw fewer buses than expected, though more than 3,700 buses were expected to operate on the first day, according to Yangon Region Transport Authorities.
The shortage of buses and the ensuing delays prompted private buses from express bus lines and from tourism companies to voluntarily offer transportation to commuters who were crowded at bus stops. One of the reasons for the shortage of buses was a lack of adhesive stickers that identified the vehicles.