Night border crossing banned in Tamu

Local residents in Tamu, Sagaing Region, have told Mizzima that night border crossing has been banned in Tamu on the Indo-Burma border.
The ban was announced in the morning of January 28 and though there was no curfew imposed in Tamu town, night border crossing has been banned.
The order was made after authorities received information that an armed group was stationed on Indo-Burma border in Indian Territory and smuggling fuel and timber illegally at night.
This order is a local order under section 188 which confer powers to authorities to search and challenge all suspects and suspicious activities on the border. The order is valid between 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.