Nine die due to dengue at the beginning of 2017 monsoon season in Ayeyarwady Region

Ayeyarwady Region, Public Health Department, Assistant Director Dr. Myat Min Tun told Mizzima that over 600 child patients were admitted to hospitals for dengue cases in Ayeyarwady Region.
“People need to join us in prevention and eradication of this disease. I would like to say all need to eliminate dengue carrier mosquitoes at the beginning stage of larvae to avoid their children being infected with this disease. So please keep your home larvae free,” Assistant Director Dr. Myat Min Tun urged people.
In 2015, 6,423 children were admitted and treated for dengue cases, and in 2016, there were 843 dengue cases. However, in 2017, even at the beginning of monsoon season 611 children have been infected with this disease.
“611 cases have been reported so far. So if we do not do prevention and eradication work now, it will be more than the 2013 and 2014 records. Moreover, there will be more deaths. Nine have already died so far,” He added.
More dengue cases were found in rural areas, and the prevalence rate is high in these areas. Out of over 600 dengue cases in Ayeyarwady Region, 451 cases are from rural areas, out of which eight have reportedly died. There are 160 cases reported in urban areas, and one of them also died.
In the entire country, the highest prevalence rates are in Yangon Region, Ayeyarwady Region, Mandalay Region and Mon State. In 2015, in Ayeyaready Region, Maubin, Hinthada, Kyonepyaw, Pathein and Laputta Townships had the highest rates of prevalence.