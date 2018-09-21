Ninth union parliament session concludes

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 21 September 2018

Second Pyidaungsu Hluttaw concluding its ninth regular session in Nay Pyi Taw yesterday. Photo: MNA

Myanmar's ninth union parliament session concluded late Wednesday, with a report on the current work of the government presented by U Kyaw Tint Swe, minister of the Office of the State Counsellor, Xinhua reported.

The report is related to political, economic and social development and the peace process, parliament sources said Thursday.

The last day session approved the forest bill and the Union Taxation Bill 2018-19 as well as a motion to accept a loan of 298.9 million U.S. dollars from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to be used in implementing the power supply network project of the Ministry of Electricity and Energy.

