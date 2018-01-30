NLD Central Disciplinary Committee reconstituted

The National League for Democracy (NLD) issued a press statement on January 29 on the reconstitution of its Central Disciplinary Committee.
It will be led by Nyan Win with members Win Htein, Dr. May Win Myint, Dr. Myo Nyunt, Thein Oo, Kyaw Hoe, Lae Lae, Win Mya Mya and Toe Lwin.
Nyan Win said, “This is not a change. The strength of the committee was reduced due to various circumstances so we added more members to it.”
He added that the party disciplines would remain unchanged and this committee had problems in doing its job in the past because of the understrength of the committee. Now it would do its works speedily with new added strength.