NLD will take action if members criticize the government and party in public

Central Executive committee member U Win Htein warned National League for Democracy (NLD) members that they can criticize the party’s private matters inside the party but it will take action if they share those matters in public.
“We forbid this because this is against the Party’s rules and ethics. Now we not only forbid, but we also warn them. If they still do not follow the rules, we will take action within party guidelines,” said U Win Htein.
U Win Htein spoke at a press conference after the 7th meeting of NLD’s central committee.
NLD party members can criticize the party, but they are not allowed to share information on social media or print media. The party will take action if members do not follow the rules he said.
Congressman U Kyaw Zay Ya said that there should be someone who can judge whether information shared is negative or positive.
Some members have shared criticism related to projects such as YBS system that Yangon Division Government has established.