NLD will try to amend constitution during remaining tenure

National League for Democracy (NLD) party central committee member and lower house MP from Thayetchaung constituency Aung Soe said that the ruling party would try to amend the 2008 constitution during this tenure.
He was speaking at a ceremony of submission of party membership applications, attended by thousands of people held at Loilemlay town, Kayah State on February 18.
Aung Soe, who is also a member of the government’s Peace Commission, said, “The constitution amendment bill must have support and endorsement of MPs appointed by Tatmadaw (government’s military) who have 25% of reserved seats in both parliaments.“
Amending constitution was a promise given to the people in polls held in late 2016 so that the party and government would try hard to amend this constitution by all possible means during this tenure, he added.