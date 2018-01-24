NMSP and LDU agree to sign ceasefire pact

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 24 January 2018

Photo: Min Min/Mizzima

Two more ethnic armed groups, the New Mon State Party (NMSP) and Lahu Democratic Union (LDU), have agreed to sign the government's Nationwide Ceasefire Accord (NCA) soon, Xinhua reported on 23 January citing a joint statement issued by the two parties. 

During their meeting with State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing, Commander-in-Chief of Defense Services in Nay Pyi Taw, matters relating to the signing of the NCA and continuing the peace process were discussed. 

Aung San Suu Kyi told the press that she welcomes the two ethnic armed groups for promising to join hands with the government in the peace process.

