NMSP considers signing NCA, UNFC decides to talks with government

The United Nationalities Federal Council (UNFC) Central Executive Committee emergency meeting has passed a resolution to continue their negotiations with the government for signing the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA).
UNFC spokesman Tun Zaw said that at the meeting, the New Mon State Party (NMSP) presented their position considering signing NCA but the UNFC passed a resolution to continue negotiations with the government on their 9-point proposal.
“They presented their position on signing the NCA, but we are still in negotiations with the government on our 9-point proposal. Though we recognise their position we decided to continue and complete this negotiation process collectively with the government,” Tun Zaw said.
“It means the NMSP is considering signing the NCA, but they will go along collectively with UNFC in negotiations on our 9-point proposal. We want to sign the NCA as UNFC alliance. The negotiations have not yet been completed.,” he added.
At the meeting, the UNFC passed resolutions on general programme of the organisation, future plans and reviewed the 17-month long negotiations between their Delegation for Peace Negotiation (DPN) and the government’s Peace Commission (PC) in the peace process.
“We had good results in every negotiation with the government. We assessed these results at this meeting. We have some issues at our last talks with them. And then we passed a resolution to try to continue this stalled negotiation by having a meeting between top leaders of DPN and PC. We can say this is our future plan,” Tun Zaw said..