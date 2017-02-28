No ethnic armed organisation seeks political change through armed struggle - CNF

By
Soe Thu Aung
On Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Photo: Mizzima

Chin National Front (CNF) Vice-Chairman Dr.Salai Liang Hmung Sakhong told Mizzima that there were no ethnic armed organizations which had a policy of demanding a political system by means of armed struggle.

“There are no ethnic armed organizations which seek what they want by violent means. We had to choose armed struggle because we could not achieve our political aspirations by peaceful political means,” he said.

He was speaking after Mizzima asked his comments regarding what Aung San Suu Kyi had said on January 1 in Naypyitaw at Myanmar International Convention Centre 2 (MICC-2). Suu Kyi had said, “The reason for choosing violent means is their belief that it will give them what they want easily. In the short term they will get what they want by armed struggle but it is strange to see why they do not draw lessons from WWII which says in the long term they will fail.”

