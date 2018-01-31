No need to recruit more People’s Militias in Rakhine - MHA

Ministry of Home Affairs, Deputy Minister Maj. Gen. Aung Soe said on January 30 that there was no need yet to recruit for people’s militias in Buthidaung and Maungdaw in Rakhine State.
Deputy Minister of Home Ministry, Maj. Gen. Aung Soe, said that since Tatmadaw (military), Myanmar Police Force, Border Guard Police Force and local people’s militias were performing their duties of local area security in Buthidaung and Maungdaw areas, it did not yet need to recruit more people’s militias in these areas.
House of Nationality (Upper House) MP Kyaw Kyaw Win from Rakhine State constituency (8) raised a question in parliament asking if there was any plan for forming more people’s militias units in areas of ethnic nationalities where there were either no security or inadequate security, and if there was any plan for opening more police stations within the jurisdiction of Border Guard Police Force.
In his reply, deputy minister Maj. Gen. Aung Soe said, “In Buthidaung and Maungdaw areas, 34 local people’s militias including three armed people’s militias are doing their security duty in cooperation with Tatmadaw (military), Myanmar Police Force and Border Guard Police Force.”
He added that currently there were 16 local stations under Border Guard Police Command, of which 12 had been opened, and four were left to be opened.