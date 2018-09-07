No smoking zones to be established in Yangon Region

No smoking zones will be designated in 33 townships of Yangon Region by 2022, according to a workshop to establish smoke-free zones in Yangon Region, state media reported.
Smoke-free zones where smoking will be banned by law will be carried out within five years, with an attempt to reduce consumption of tobacco and products, said Dr. Phone Myint, secretary of People’s Health Foundation.
Smoke-free zones will be carried out as priority in townships in Yangon City. Of the 12 townships in the city of Yangon, Kyauktada has been selected as the pilot smoke-free township and implementation of smoke-free zones will be completed at the end of this year, said Dr. Thein Swe, vice chair of the People’s Health Foundation.