No ties to North Korea – Myanmar Official

Myanmar has no military ties with North Korea, a Myanmar official said on Monday, as a U.S. diplomat responsible for North Korea arrived for talks in which he was likely to seek assurances on efforts to isolate it.
Ambassador Joseph Yun met Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and the military's commander in chief in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Monday, RFA reported on 17 July.
Yun attended a conference in Singapore over the weekend focusing on tension on the Korean peninsula over the North's unrelenting nuclear and missile programs.Myanmar is the only other stop on his trip, pointing to concern in Washington that Myanmar's army, which used to have ties with North Korea, continues to give succour to Kim Jong Il's regime, the report said.