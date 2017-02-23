Non-ceasefire Ethnic Groups release statement on 21st Panglong Conference

Myanmar ethnic armed group leaders during a meeting at the headquarters of United Wa State Army (UWSA) in Panghsang 01 May 2015. Photo: EPA

The 3rd plenary meeting of non-ceasefire ethnic armed groups who have not yet signed Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) released a statement which says they will exchange their views and discuss their position on the forthcoming 2nd meeting of 21st Century Panglong Conference.

The official statement released by the United Wa State Army/Party (UWSA/UWSP) says the plenary meeting organized and sponsored by them started on February 22 at their HQ at Panghsang.

Ten non-ceasefire armed ethnic groups were invited to the meeting and eight of them will attend.

Delegations attending include Kachin Independence Organization/Army (KIO/KIA), Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Palaung State Liberation Front/ T’ang National Liberation Army (PSLF/TNLA), Shan State Progressive Party/Shan State Army (SSPP/SSA), Eastern Shan State National Democratic Alliance Army (PSA/NDAA) and United League of Arakan/Arakan Army (ULA/AA).

The official statement further says that under the Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP) and New Mon State Party (NMSP) cannot attend but will submit their position papers.

This 3-day meeting will end on 24 February.

