NSCN-K invited to Union Peace Conference

The Peace Commission invited the National Socialist Council of Nagaland - Khaplang (NSCN-K) yesterday to attend the third meeting of the Union Peace Conference- 21st Century Panglong, state media reported on 29 December.
The invitation was offered by Dr. Tin Myo Win, Chairman of the Peace Commission (PC) following a meeting between the commission and the NSCN yesterday at the National Reconciliation and Peace Centre (NRPC) in Yangon. At the meeting, the two sides discussed stability and development in the hilly areas of Naga and participating in the upcoming third meeting of the Union Peace Conference-21st Century Panglong, which is scheduled to be held next month.
The NSCN-K has not yet signed the NCA, but they signed the state-level ceasefire agreement with the government in April, 2012. They have had no clashes with the Tatmadaw since 2000.