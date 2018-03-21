Number of displaced in northern Shan State rises to about 2,000

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) and local charity organizations, the number of people displaced by fighting in northern Shan State has risen to over 2,000 after conflict erupted between Restoration Council of Shan State (RCSS) and Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA).
The statement issued by UNOCHA says nearly 1,700 people had to flee their homes because of fighting between RCSS and TNLA in Kyaukme, Namhsan and Namtu townships in northern Shan State, between March 10 and March 18.
The Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are taking refuge in religious buildings and other places in Kyaukme, Lashio and Namtu townships.
Shan Youth Organization, Kyaukme branch In-charge Nan Mwe San said, “The fighting has subsided but sporadic gunfire and skirmishes are still happening. And more war refugees are still fleeing their homes to take refuge in towns and cities.”
Namtu IDP camp In-charge Aung San Myint told Mizzima, “After the fighting broke out in this area, the number of war refugees here has reached over 600 besides the 558 villagers who had already taken refuge here since 2016.”
RCSS is a signatory to the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) but has had frequent fighting with Tatmadaw and TNLA in Shan State.