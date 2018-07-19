Number of IDPs reaches over 1,000 in northern Shan State after fighting

After renewed fighting between some forces of northern alliance and NCA signatory Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army in northern Shan State, Namtu Township, Mong Mu village-tracts, the number of IDPs has reportedly reached over 1,000.

About 1,200 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from villages in Mong Mu village-tracts took refuge in north monastery in Namtu, Moe Tay monastery in Hsipaw and nearby Christian churches.

Shan State Legislative Assembly legislator from Namtu constituency, Nan San Huan, said, “There are about 650 IDPs from Namtu and another 600 from Hsipaw so the number has reached over 1,200.”

She added that local people gave relief supplies of food, clothes and shelter to the IDPs but there would be difficulty in the long term to continue.

“The villagers had to flee from their houses when the armed groups came close to their villages. We heard gunfire on 16th of this month and heard sporadic gunfire again on 17th. Now the guns have fallen silent again,” Nan San Huan said.

Northern Alliance members, Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Shan State Progressive Army/Shan State Army fought with Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army, on July 16.

