One killed in fishing vessel collision

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 17 January 2018

(File) Fishing boats arrive in the morning at a jetty near the market in Sittwe, Rakhine State, western Myanmar. Photo: Nyunt Win/EPA

At least one person was killed, one injured and four others went missing in a collision involving a cargo ship and a fishing vessel in Pauktaw township, Myanmar's western Rakhine state, Xinhua reported quoting the Home Affairs Ministry Tuesday.

A cargo ship named "Thawara Myita," en route from Yangon to Sittwe, collided with a fishing vessel anchored in the sea.

Out of 13 people on board the two vessels, seven have been rescued and further search and rescue operations for the missing are underway by local authorities, the report said.

