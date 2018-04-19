One killed as gale force winds hit Bago, Ayeyawady and Sagaing

Gale force winds hit the Bago, Ayeyawady and Sagaing regions on 15, 16 and 17 April, killing one person and damaging more than 800 houses, state media reported.
The winds hit four village-tracts in Paungde Township, Bago Region, on 16 April destroying 34 houses and ripping off the roofs of some 500 houses and four monasteries. One man died in the disaster. The gale storm also hit three village-tracts in Nattalin Township in the same region on 16 April, damaging more than 150 houses and destroying two houses and five monasteries.
On 17 April, strong winds tore off the roofs of some 50 houses in seven village-tracts in Hinthada Township, Ayeyawady region. The winds also tore off the roofs of some 156 houses in three village-tracts in Homalin Township, Sagaing Region, on 15 April.