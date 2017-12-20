One more five-year term needed for consolidation of democracy, says Win Htein

National League for Democracy (NLD) party Central Executive Committee (CEC) member and Secretariat member Win Htein said that their ruling party needed one more 5-year term for consolidating democracy in Myanmar.
Win Htein was speaking at a meeting with executive committee members of the party from 8 townships from Naypyitaw district and Naypyitaw territory, held at Mingalar Byuhar Sasana Beikman in Naypyitaw Council territory on December 18.
“Currently the plant of democracy is still young and not yet deeply rooted. We always need to do watering and nurturing of this plant. After about ten years it will be consolidated so that we must try to hold power for one more five-year term. I want to convey this message to you all,” Win Htein said.
He further said that the party must try to have youth forces in townships across the country by motivating them and also for the emergence of capable and qualified young women leaders for the forthcoming 2020 general elections.
NLD CEC member and secretariat member Win Htein said, “I urge all townships to give a chance and space to all members, youths, adults or women based on their merits and qualifications.”