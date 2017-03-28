Only permanent peace can bring development in country, says C-in-C

Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said that the country would develop only after there was stability in the country and permanent peace restored.
The Senior Gen. was speaking at a military parade marking 72nd Armed Forces Day which falls on 27 March.
“Our Tatmadaw is cooperating in building parliamentary democracy in the country which is the national objective of the State with goodwill and without grudge and prejudice for national unity and reintegration of the country. The country will develop only after we can build permanent peace in the country. We can see all developed countries in the whole world have stability and peace in their countries,” C-in-C Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said.
Moreover, he added that countries which have had armed conflicts had political and racial narrow mindedness, chauvinism and religious extremism so that is why they chose armed revolt.
He said that these armed revolts were due to misguided political ideology and he urged resolution of grievances by political means rather than armed revolt.
He also said that the Tatmadaw had invited all ethnic armed groups to join peace efforts since 18 August 2011 and they could sign the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA).
Eight ethnic armed groups have signed the NCA so far.
He also urged remaining armed ethnic groups to sign the NCA to build peace in the country.