Open letter to State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi

Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Myanmar, Wouter Jurgens, has sent an open letter to State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi calling for women to be able to decide freely and for themselves when and how many children they have. The letter appears in full below.
“Today we celebrate International Women's Day. On this day we mark the key role women play in our societies, in Myanmar, in the Netherlands and all around the world.
This year’s theme, “Be bold for change", is particularly relevant in this time of turbulence and seemingly radical changes in the global order. It is also very relevant in Myanmar where women, inspired by the democratic changes taking place, are grasping opportunities in political, economic and cultural life, to boldly go where they have not gone before. You yourself have boldly advocated change and have created democratic space for all Myanmar citizens, male and female alike. That space needs to be guarded, protected and expanded. Women are still in a disadvantaged position and constant attention is required to ensure that they get the opportunities they deserve.
Therefore the Netherlands works with Myanmar civil society groups to make sure women are included in discussions that will determine their futures. Together with our partners, Women’s League of Burma, Burmese Women's Union, Kachin Women’s Association Thailand, Palaung Women’s Organization and Shan Women's Action Network, we are aiming for a society in which women grasp every opportunity to become successful entrepreneurs, journalists, artists, ministers and inspire others to do the same.
SHE DECIDES
Anticipating this year’s theme, Dutch minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Lilianne Ploumen, took a bold initiative with the ‘She Decides” initiative aimed at guaranteeing the fundamental right that women can decide freely and for themselves when and how many children they have. ‘She Decides’ is a new global initiative on sexual health and family planning that aims to support this fundamental right.
The Netherlands firmly believes women’s rights unite us all, because the women and girls in Shan, in Kachin, in Rakhine, Yangon, Bago or anywhere in Myanmar have the same fundamental right to decide themselves as women and girls in The Hague, Amsterdam or anywhere in the world. Women across the globe struggled for years for these rights and their accomplishments will stand. 'She Decides’ sends out a powerful message carried by governments, companies and civil society that we will stand firm to protect these rights. The Netherlands puts its money where its mouth is and has led the call for new funding, which so far has resulted in 181 million euro for women and girls.
We know very well that ‘She Decides’ has a slightly different connotation in this country and in your government. We hope that you will continue to use that decisiveness to protect the well being of all women in Myanmar and to ensure that they have every opportunity to contribute to their own and to this country’s future. We look forward to being your partner every step of the way.”