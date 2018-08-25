Over 100 children treated in Naga region for unidentified disease

The Ministry of Health, Infectious Diseases Eradication Department (Central) says over 100 children in Don Hee Town, Nan Yun Township, Naga Autonomous Administrative Area were being treated for an unidentified disease.
The breakout was first picked up in early August and the main problem area is Don Hee Town, Wan Dote village.
“According to the latest available information, over 100 have been infected with this disease. We cannot say exactly yet what happened in this area. A field medical team is going to that area and they are on their way. The sub-township medical officer from the nearby area has reached there but we have not received yet any detailed information. This area is remote and far-flung area so that we cannot get yet detail information on this disease,” according to a health department official.
Symptoms of this disease were fever, reddish eye, and rashes on the skin.
Chairman of Don Hee Town Naga Culture Association, John Shan, said that most of the children who were infected were from kindergarten to Grade 6.
“They have swollen faces and throats. Their eyes are yellowish and reddish. Over 100 or 200 children have been infected. Some could have been treated and some are in recurrent of being infected but there is no report of deaths with this disease in Don Hee. They come to hospital for treatment daily. About 20 or about 30 patients visit the hospital daily. Most of them are students,” John Shan said.
It is learned that doctors from Sagaing Health Department besides local doctors from Don Hee Sub-Township hospital are on a field trip in this area.
In 2016, 80 people died of measles and other infectious diseases in Nan Yun and Lahe Townships in Naga.