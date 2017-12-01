Over 1.2 million methamphetamine tablets seized in Maungdaw and Buthidaung

Rakhine State Police Chief Police Col. Aung Myat Moe told Mizzima that they seized over 1.2 million methamphetamine tablets on November 29 in Maungdaw and Buthidaung Townships in Rakhine State.
A Toyota Hijet light truck was stopped near Zula village on November 29 at about 6:30 a.m. and unloaded suspicious packages at the roadside and then drove away. After that about 15 villagers from Zula village came and carried them away to their village.
When the police challenged them, they dropped the packages and ran away. The police seized 955,500 methamphetamine tablets with brand name WY worth about 1,911 million kyats street price along with light truck driver Win Tin (18), helper Kyaw Kyaw Lin (16) and a youth called Maung Thein (19).
Similarly, 316,000 pink colour methamphetamine tablets with brand name WY worth 632 million kyat street price were seized near Gandayi charity monastery, West Ward, Buthidaung town on November 29 at 7 a.m. after a car dropped two sacks there.